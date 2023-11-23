Former WWE Star Reveals Plan For Brock Lesnar To Give Him An F5 Off The SmackDown Fist

Former WWE star Zack Gowen reflected on his wheelchair spot with Brock Lesnar in 2003 during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, and how it wasn’t the original plan.

“So the wheelchair spot, that wasn’t a wheelchair spot to begin with. The original idea, I don’t know if we’ve talked about this, the original idea was for Brock Lesnar to F-5 me off of the SmackDown fist through the stage. That was the original idea.”

“Brock Lesnar was going to toss me off this bad boy and I was gonna go through the stage. That was the plan for like two or three weeks, but we had to pivot, so to speak, to the wheelchair spot down the stairs because creatively, we couldn’t figure out a plausible way for me and Brock Lesnar to be on top of the fist.”

