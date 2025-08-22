Former WWE Star Shares Unseen Vignette For Faction

Former WWE star Sidney Akeem, known to fans during his run as Reggie and later SCRYPTS, has revealed a previously unseen vignette showcasing his original concept for the NXT faction OTM (Out The Mud).

Posting the video on social media, Akeem explained that he wrote, filmed, and produced the vignette himself. The footage features Akeem sitting alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, with a promo that drew heavily from his real-life upbringing. Akeem said the piece reflected his frustrations with earlier WWE gimmicks that did not align with his true identity.

In his caption, Akeem noted that he personally handpicked Nima and Price to form the faction with him. While he revealed that WWE’s creative team “loved the idea,” the version of OTM that ultimately made it to NXT television strayed far from his original vision. “I don’t point blame but I only imagine what could have been,” Akeem wrote.

OTM officially debuted in September 2023 on NXT television, with Akeem, Nima, Price, and Jaida Parker as members. Following Akeem’s WWE release in June 2024, Nima and Price continued as a team under the OTM banner, with Parker also continuing in NXT.

Since leaving WWE, Akeem has returned to the independent circuit, competing for GCW, ROH, and TNA Wrestling, where he recently challenged for the X-Division Championship.