Former WWE Superstar Darren “Droz” Drozdov Passes Away At Age 54

Another member of the WWE fraternity has passed away.

WWE confirmed the news on Friday afternoon that former Attitude Era performer “Droz” (Darren Drozdov) has passed away at age 54.

Droz worked throughout the Attitude Era, most notably as part of the Legion of Doom as “Puke,” where he even competed in the infamous WWE Brawl For All toughman tournament.

Drozdov was paralyzed in a match against D’Lo Brown in the 1990s in a clip that was used over and over again in WWE’s old “Don’t Try This At Home” vignette.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54,” the company wrote via Twitter. “WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.”

Rest in peace to Darren Drozdov.