Frankie Kazarian Hints At Dream Match With AJ Styles

TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian appeared on Rewind Recap Relive to discuss various topics, including the appearance of top WWE star and TNA legend AJ Styles at Slammiversary.

Kazarian said, “I mean, AJ’s one of my best friends. So I was happy to see him and yeah, get to sit and have a good conversation with him and his wife, and my wife and his wife Wendy, and just get to catch up. And to get — you know, my son’s very much a wrestling fan and he had only met AJ when he was a little tiny baby. So for him to get to sit and chat with him was cool. Just to see him was cool and to chat and talk about things we both want to do still in wrestling. And it was cool for TNA. It was cool for Leon Slater. That whole moment it was just a great, great moment for the company. You know, AJ has never forgotten his roots and he never will, and still very much in a lot of people’s minds is still the face of this company. So it was very cool, I’m glad we got to do that for the fans, and I’m glad AJ got to do that. And I selfishly hope that’s not his last time here, but that remains to be seen. We’ll see what happens.”

On possibly facing Styles in a match:

“Again, what I can say is AJ wants it, I want it, and I think it’s safe to say the fans want it. We really just need the stars to align, the right people to sign off on it, and for it to happen. I think it’s important that that match happens. Certainly for myself, I think for AJ, and I think it’s important that it happens for TNA. Yeah, it certainly — it hasn’t happened yet, but it’s that’s not for lack of trying. Everybody wants the match to happen. We just need to cut through a little bit of red tape and get the match in the ring, as they say.”

