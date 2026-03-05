From the Ring to the Screen: How WWE Is Expanding Wrestling Into the Online Gaming World

The WWE has always been one of the world’s biggest sports entertainment companies. It’s the biggest professional wrestling promotion, with it recognized worldwide by fans and non-fans. Those who don’t follow or like wrestling will know about the WWE.

Of course, that isn’t always enough for a brand moving forward. As with any business, there is always a need for sustainability, especially when new competitors try to disrupt the monopoly that one company may have over the rest of the market. AEW’s arrival initially threatened WWE’s standing as the #1 promotion, but we’ve yet to see it be taken from them.

Still, WWE have been doing much more to try and expand its product. Diversification has been exceptionally important for the brand to remain relevant and attract new potential fans, which in turn, become paying customers.

Online Gaming Presents Growth Opportunities

Online gaming is one area that has seen some expansion and could grow further. The video games market has always been one in which the WWE has looked to capitalize on, with several editions of their games being released annually. However, the online gaming sphere arguably lacks the type of presence that the company could have.

The iGaming industry is one area where a game could be developed, with some movement already having been experienced. Licensing and partnerships have been formed as recently as 2025 for some brands, while there are classic wrestling-themed slots also available. Once viewing this BetOnline casino review and ratings, it may be possible to find some of these game titles available to enjoy.

Indeed, the iGaming market offers several opportunities. Firstly, according to Statista figures, it is estimated to have generated around $85.62 billion in 2023. Furthermore, several market forecasts expect online gambling/iGaming revenue to grow at roughly 10-12% CAGR over the next decade, with market size projections in the 130+ billion USD range by 2029-2030.

According to figures collated by Gambling Industry News, it is thought that approximately 4.2 billion people worldwide gamble at least once a year. A survey found more than half (56%) of people in 44 countries had gambled at least once across a 12-month period. It is also estimated that around 26% of the total world’s population has gambled at least once in their lifetime.

With this amount of growth, it’s clearly a market that the WWE should consider pushing into more aggressively if they are to try to achieve growth.

Operators and game studios will likely see significant potential in working with the company, which is said to have around 3 million global viewers for its flagship Monday Night Raw program each week. Further figures suggest the move to Netflix has helped the WWE reach even more people, with international PLEs generating 185 million views in 2025. The 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble attracted 3 million global views.

Are There Any Challenges?

Professional wrestling is a sport that carries a stigma; a quick Google search will reveal thousands of results. There’s no getting away from the fact that many can’t look beyond the scripted nature of the performances that wrestlers produce inside the ring. For some, it’s all “fake”, and that takes away from their interest.

Of course, wrestling fans look beyond that and see the bigger picture. They understand that it’s a show that continues, with stories being built up that can be revisited once it reaches a conclusion in years to come. Many still appreciate the moves that wrestlers put together and the chemistry that they have with whoever they step inside the ring with. It’s a form of entertainment, but many feel you can’t be entertained when everything is pre-determined.

This stigma is something that could have an impact on the WWE’s potential success if they were to move into the online gaming space more aggressively. It may be difficult to attract players to the titles that have been produced if they have no interest in wrestling or have a negative perception of it.

Furthermore, the industry is already extremely saturated, with thousands of titles already available. It’s possible to suggest that these games would only appeal to a niche audience: players who already watch wrestling on a weekly basis and follow the sport closely.

While further revenues may be generated, and a presence can be grown further, it doesn’t necessarily mean it would be one that can help the industry to move further forward.

Expansion Is Happening

Still, as we highlighted earlier, there is evidence that moving into the online casino sector is something that the WWE has explored in the past and are continuing to look at. Indeed, it’s a market that is too big to ignore and miss out on, especially as it continues to grow globally.

Whether it helps the WWE expand in the way they want to is another question.