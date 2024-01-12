FTR Comment On Their Current Goal In All Elite Wrestling

AEW star FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) recently spoke with Jeff Snyder of WAVY-TV 10 on a number of topics including their current goal in the company.

Harwood said, “Of course our goal is to continue being the greatest tag team of all time, but there comes a time when your body physically, you start to break down a bit. I don’t want to say we’re breaking down, but there’s going to come a time where we cannot perform at the level we are now. So I think, for me at least, our goal is to continue to help build AEW, to continue to help build with the young guys that we have as the base of AEW and continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry our legacy. We could sit here and take over all the airwaves, all of the TV time, and all of the tag team matches and championships, we could, but in five, six, seven, ten years, we’re going to be gone, and who’s gonna take over? So that’s our goal, that’s my goal now is to continue to help build that future of AEW, continue to help make it competition for WWE, but all the while, of course I’d like to make a whole bunch of money and win some championships.”

Wheeler then talked about what FTR still wants to accomplish and focus on at this stage of their Hall of Fame and legendary careers.

Wheeler said, “Yeah, Dax pretty much answered it exactly how I was going to. Cause I feel like for us, we’re kind of in a weird stage of our careers where we still have time left and there’s still things we want to do, but we’ve accomplished, like you said, as much as we could have ever hoped. As far as the things I had on my career bucket list, we’ve far surpassed that at this point. I still want to do those things for us, but I want to focus on helping the next generation of young tag teams. I really want to focus on building up Collision, I want to focus on building up AEW as a whole. Anything we can do to help bring eyes to Saturday Nights, I want to do. Anything we can do to help bring eyes to AEW, I want to do but I’d like to be ten star FTR somehow, whatever that would end up being because there is still the TNA Tag Titles we’ve never won, maybe a few others. I wouldn’t mind doing a world tag league also, just one. We didn’t get a chance to when we were the [IWGP] tag champions because schedules didn’t match up and if we had [done it], we would have never had that Dog Collar match, so things worked out as they should. It’s a weird place right now because we both want to help the company and the next generation of tag teams, but we still want to be the greatest tag team in the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)