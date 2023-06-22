Fuego Del Sol Announces His AEW Departure

Fuego Del Sol is set to leave AEW.

Fuego revealed in late February that he injured his foot in a “freak accident” at an indie wrestling show. He expected to be out of action for six weeks, but in early March he posted an update, stating that the damage was far worse than doctors had anticipated and that he would most likely be out for up to three months.

Fuego updated his Twitter account today with a video announcing his departure from AEW. He stated that his AEW contract will expire on Saturday, July 1, implying that he did not re-sign a contract with AEW. He also announced that he has been cleared medically to compete and is now accepting indie bookings.

Fuego thanked AEW’s backstage crew, wrestlers, and fans. He stated that this is only the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for him because he is extremely passionate and nearly obsessed with creating great moments and great matches, memories to last a lifetime. Fuego stated that, at 27, he is just getting started and has barely scratched the surface of demonstrating to the world how talented he is. Fuego then declared himself the hottest free agent in wrestling, declaring that grind season has begun and that it is time to light the wrestling world on fire. He ended the video by saying that if you don’t believe him, just wait until you see what he does next.

Fuego captioned the video with, “Thank you AEW. Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol. Now accepting bookings any and everywhere!”

Fuego made his AEW debut on May 28, 2020, at the Dark tapings, teaming with Low Rida in a loss to Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. He won 38 consecutive Dark and Elevation matches before his first victory, a team victory with Marko Stunt over Baron Black and Ryzin at the June 30, 2021 Dark tapings. Fuego competed in 79 singles and tag team matches for AEW, but only won 15. His most recent match was a loss to Juice Robinson at the Elevation tapings on February 15.

Fuego’s full tweet is available below: