Gable Steveson Removed From The WWE NXT Roster

Gable Steveson’s WWE NXT future is uncertain after withdrawing from this month’s Senior World Championships.

Earlier this summer, the Olympic Gold Medalist defeated Baron Corbin in his WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event from Austin’s H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Aside from his WWE debut, he returned to amateur wrestling earlier this year, winning the US Open in April and wrestling again at Final X in June.

Steveson will not compete in the tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, as heavyweight wrestler Mason Parris will take his place. It’s unclear why Steveson withdrew from the tournament.

Steveson needs WWE approval to participate in these tournaments, and when he backed out of this one, some speculated that WWE had told him he couldn’t. It also led fans to believe that WWE would not allow Steveson to compete for his third NCAA championship or compete in the 2024 Olympics.

While that remains to be seen, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “another interesting note is that Steveson has been officially removed from the NXT roster. I don’t know what that means past that’s happened and there are no plans for him in NXT at this moment.”