Gail Kim Reveals She Turned Down Opportunity With WWE

Gail Kim has revealed that she recently turned down an offer from WWE.

During a recent Q&A session with fans, Kim — who is currently a free agent following her departure from TNA Wrestling earlier this year — was asked whether she could see herself working with WWE in the future. Kim responded directly, confirming that an opportunity had indeed been presented, but explained that she was unable to accept it.

“I had to decline the offer unfortunately,” Kim wrote. “Sucks but had to.”

Kim did not provide further details regarding the nature of the offer, leaving it unclear whether the role would have involved an in-ring return, a coaching position, or a backstage role. She also did not elaborate on the specific reasons behind her decision to turn it down.

The revelation follows a significant year of transition for the Hall of Famer. Kim officially departed TNA Wrestling in March after a combined 17 years with the company across two separate runs. In June, Fightful reported that Kim was spotted backstage at a set of NXT tapings, sparking speculation about a possible future with WWE.

Despite declining the offer, Kim has remained active within the wrestling industry. She has accepted several appearance bookings throughout 2025, although not all plans have gone as scheduled. Kim was originally set to serve as a special guest referee for a match between Natalya and Kenzie Paige at the NWA Crockett Cup in May, but was forced to withdraw due to illness.

More recently, Kim made a surprise appearance for Game Changer Wrestling, debuting at the Dream On event in New Jersey. During the appearance, she cut a heel promo on the GCW audience before being confronted by Joey Janela.

While her immediate future remains uncertain, Kim’s continued involvement across multiple promotions shows that she remains a highly sought-after and influential figure in professional wrestling.