GCW In Liverpool Results – September 16, 2023

Game Changer Wrestling returned on Saturday night.
The GCW In Liverpool 2023 special event took place on September 16 in Liverpool, Merseyside, Enbgland.
Featured below are complete quick-match results from the show.
GCW IN LIVERPOOL RESULTS (9/16/2023)
The Boys (Jimmy Lloyd & Starboy Charlie) defeat CPF (Danny Black & Joe Lando) (6:19)
Jordan Oliver defeats Man Like DeReiss (14:52)
Joey Janela defeats Blue Kane (7:46)
Gringo Loco defeats Arez and Latigo (14:28)
Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Session Moth Martina (17:44)
Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy) defeat Team Mayfairs (James Ellis, Mulligan & Tate Mayfairs) (14:33)
Masha Slamovich defeats Tony Deppen (11:50)
Blake Christian (c) defeats Leon Slater (18:59)
Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeat Big Joe & Clint Margera (13:09)