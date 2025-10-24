GCW Presents Shotzi Blackheart’s House Of Horrors Results – October 24, 2025

James Hetfield
The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Shotzi Blackheart’s House of Horrors event at the Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, New York, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) (c) defeated High Seas (Cloudy and Captain Nick Ando) in a Garbage Plate On A Pole Match to retain their GCW World Tag Team Championship.

– SLADE defeated HC Loc in an Extreme Rules Match.

– Marcus Mathers defeated Cheech in a Blindfold Match.

– 1 Called Manders defeated Isaiah Broner in a Light’s Out Match.

– Ryan O’Neill defeated Vaughn Vertigo, Carmelo Lee, Julio Diamante, TJ Epixx and Chael Connors in a Stairway To Hell Match.

– Matt Tremont (c) defeated Joshua Bishop in a Doorway To Hell Match to retain his GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Emersyn Jayne in a Trick Or Treat Street Fight.

– Charles Mason defeated Atticus Cogar in a Casket Match.

