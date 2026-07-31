GCW The Top Play Results – July 31, 2026
Fatal 6 Way Match
Leon King defeated Logan Cavazos, Victor Analog, Jay Lucas, Knox Caulfield & Dexter Daniels
Terry Yaki defeated Leedz Lewis
Gary Jay defeated Orin Veidt
Marcus Mathers defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Avery Styles defeated Alexander Lev
Triple Threat Match
1 Called Manders defeated Jameseon McGregor & Redwing
6 Man Tag Team Match
Team GCW (Jimmy Lloyd, Ryan O’Neill & CPA) defeated Team Magnum (Nino Hatchet, Kit Sackett & J Fowler)
GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated Young Gunz (Drake Holloway & Rellie Carter) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)
Tag Team Match
Cogar Brothers (Ultraviolent Champion Otis & GCW World Champion Atticus) defeated August Matthews & Davey Bang