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GCW The Top Play Results – July 31, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW The Top Play
GCW The Top Play

GCW The Top Play Results – July 31, 2026

Fatal 6 Way Match
Leon King defeated Logan Cavazos, Victor Analog, Jay Lucas, Knox Caulfield & Dexter Daniels

Terry Yaki defeated Leedz Lewis

Gary Jay defeated Orin Veidt

Marcus Mathers defeated Shotzi Blackheart

Avery Styles defeated Alexander Lev

Triple Threat Match
1 Called Manders defeated Jameseon McGregor & Redwing

6 Man Tag Team Match
Team GCW (Jimmy Lloyd, Ryan O’Neill & CPA) defeated Team Magnum (Nino Hatchet, Kit Sackett & J Fowler)

GCW Tag Team Titles Match
Bustah & The Brain (Jordan Oliver & Alec Price) (c) defeated Young Gunz (Drake Holloway & Rellie Carter) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Tag Team Match
Cogar Brothers (Ultraviolent Champion Otis & GCW World Champion Atticus) defeated August Matthews & Davey Bang

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