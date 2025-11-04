Giulia Reflects On Returning To Japan With WWE: “It Feels Like Coming Home”

WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia recently spoke with WWE Japan about her return to Japan during the company’s recent international tour. She expressed her happiness to be back in her home country, especially since this marks her first visit since signing with WWE and joining NXT.

Giulia said, “At first, I thought it might be a little soon to come back after just one year. But after spending a year in WWE, I mean… going through all kinds of challenges, coming back to Japan and wrestling in front of Japanese fans really feels like returning to my roots. It reminds me of how I used to wrestle when I was in Japan. Being able to share the same space with everyone here… I just feel so happy to be back.”

Giulia made her professional wrestling debut in Japan in a tag team match at New Ice Ribbon #845 on October 29, 2017. She later debuted with WWE at NXT No Mercy last year and made her main roster debut on the RAW following WrestleMania 41. Giulia is currently the WWE Women’s United States Champion, having won the title from Zelina Vega on the June 27 episode of SmackDown.