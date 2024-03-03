Giulia Set To Defend Her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Against Stephanie Vaquer

STARDOM recently announced that reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia will defend her title against Stephanie Vaquer at their March 10th event from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

According to a previous report from Tokyo Sports, Giulia informed BUSHIROAD, the parent company of STARDOM and NJPW, in late 2023 that she is set to leave the promotion once her contract expires this month.

Giulia is expected to help STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa launch his new promotion before he signs with the WWE.