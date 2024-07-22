Glenn Jacobs Aka Kane Calls For Joe Biden To Immediately Resign As US President

United States President Joe Biden announced on Sunday afternoon that he will not run for re-election in 2024. Knox County, TN Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka former WWE star Kane, responded to the news with the following messages via Twitter/X:

“For months, Democrats denied Biden suffered from cognitive decline. Now that they can no longer hide it, they’re kicking him to the curb. But the problems go deeper than one man. It’s doesn’t matter who they run, this country needs Donald Trump back in the White House.”

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He needs to RESIGN NOW!”

