Grayson Waller Calls Rhea Ripley Arguably The Top Star In WWE

Grayson Waller recently appeared as a guest on the “After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Waller commented on being in the ring with John Cena:

“I think the word I would use is like surreal. Like, obviously being a wrestling fan growing up, John Cena is, as people are saying, is the greatest of all time. So being across from him is wild, especially in the O2. The arena was sold out. You guys know how those English fans are, like, that’s a different vibe. But for me personally, these are the places that I expect myself to be.”

“When I got called up, this is where I wanted to be. So when I got in there with John, I didn’t look at it as, ‘Oh, this is a huge opportunity for me, Wow, I get to be across.’ I’m not a fan. I don’t want his autograph. I don’t want his merch. My way to learn from John isn’t by sitting with him backstage and kissing his ass. My way to learn from John is being across from him and going against him. So when I got him in with him, I looked at him as every other opponent that I’m in there with. I didn’t look at him as a hero or anything like that because I think that’s when you operate at a different level and you’re not at your best.”

“Training back in Australia, I had a coach who had always said to me, ‘You have to act like you’re on these guys’levels.’ When we’d have internationals come into Australia, he’s like, ‘Don’t be a fan. You’re on the show too. Act like it.’ So it was always a mentality I had. Then last year I spoke to Fit Finley who is someone I’ve worked with a lot and Fit is the man. Anyone who knows him knows. that. One day he pulled me aside quite sternly. If anyone knows Fit, somewhat terrifying, and he said to me, ‘When are you going to decide that you’re on these guys level? Is that when you Main Event WrestleMania? You have to aim up and act like you’re you’re there now’, and the moment Fit said that, it all clicked. It didn’t matter who it is. Edge in Madison Square Garden, John Cena in the O2, Cody Rhodes, when I’m in there, I’m on your level, and for some of you, I’m above your level.”

Australian wrestles becoming a part of the WWE roster:

“It makes me super proud. Anyone who knows the Australian independent wrestling situation, there’s always been the talent there but Australia is so far away. It’s always been the case, so it’s great that like, Rhea is arguably like the top star in the company. If you’ve ever walked into a venue, Rhea and Damien Priest, it’s so funny what happens. He’ll get out. He’s the Money in the Bank winner. He’ll get out of his car and all you hear is, ‘Mami, Mami, Mami.’ That poor brother, but it’s great seeing her. Then we’ve got Indi. We’ve got Bronson. Duke down in NXT, he’s holding the flag high for us. It’s great and I hope it opens more doors for more Australians to come in and show what we can do.”

If he keeps an eye on the Australian wrestling scene:

“I see it as my role to help them out, so I try to keep an eye on who I can invest in. I’m from a company called PWA, the number one company in Australia. Madison Eagles, Robbie Eagles were my coaches. There’s some incredible talent there. So I’m always keeping my eye on them, giving them feedback, trying to help them out, and get them ready for here because as good as they’re doing there, you can’t make a living in Australia right now.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)