Grayson Waller On Differences In NXT & WWE, Why He Hates New York

Grayson Waller recently appeared as a guest on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the emerging main roster Superstar spoke about the differences between NXT and the WWE main roster, as well as how New York is the worst place he’s ever been in his life.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the differences between NXT and the main roster: “The travel definitely is. I’ve been doing it a few months, I can’t complain too much when someone like Rey Mysterio has been traveling all over the world for years. But with NXT, you finish a show and you’re in your own bed five minutes later. That was a dream. Now, I’m in Canada, trying to get through customs there. I go to Alabama, then Pittsburgh. I’m in all these different places and it’s a long time away from home, but I’m kind of loving it to be honest. This is my first time experiencing a lot of these places. Some of them are terrible, some of them are okay, but the travel is rough at times.”

On New York being the worst place he’s ever been in his life: “New York is hands down the worst place I’ve ever been in my life. I can’t believe that’s a famous place. It’s gross, you walk around, it smells. It’s a rough place to be, I just didn’t enjoy any of it. But then recently I went to Philly, which has a bad reputation, it was great. I loved it. I think it was because I was there in summer, they get like three days of sun a year so they take advantage of it. The next time I go, it’s probably gonna be horrible.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.