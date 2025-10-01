Grayson Waller Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Australian Wrestlers

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including his Mount Rushmore of Australian wrestlers, with Rhea Ripley topping his list.

Waller said, “So number one, I think it has to be Rhea [Ripley]. Just because she’s completely changed what the industry is in Australia. She’s got Drake talking about her saying that she’s his muse and all this stuff. That is next level, world expansion stuff. I think Rhea is one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen and is still the most grounded and relaxed individual I’ve ever met in my life.”

On who else makes his list:

“There’s another lady, Madison Eagles, who was ranked number one in the world. I still think she’s the best female wrestler of all time. Robbie [Eagles], I got to put him on there too. And I think I have to be on there. I am a different variation of what the Australian wrestlers do. I brought the entertainment aspect.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.