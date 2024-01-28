GUNTHER Addresses Speculation Regarding What His WWE Finisher Is

“The Ring General” does not believe in finishers.
GUNTHER recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for an interview, during which he was asked about a viral thread on social media questioning what his finisher is, noting he wins matches in different ways most of the time.
“It’s a wrestling cliche, a finisher and stuff,” he said. “It’s also a thing that WWE established.”
He continued, “I see the big upside to it, but I always approach my wrestling logically. Whatever makes sense that day to do and that situation. That’s how I approach it.”
Check out the aforementioned X thread addressing the topic, as well as the complete GUNTHER interview below.
