GUNTHER Believes He Is One Of The Favorites To Win The WWE Royal Rumble

GUNTHER said, “Yeah, I mean that’s the natural progression from now on I think but we’ll see where that goes (GUNTHER said about going after WWE World Heavyweight Title). Still the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We’ll see. (Royal) Rumble is in a few months. If I’m in there, I think I’m one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. Yeah, we’ll have to see.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.