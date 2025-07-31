GUNTHER Calls CM Punk SummerSlam Match His Most Exciting Yet

WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, spoke with Radio Times about various topics, including the company’s recent series of major events.

GUNTHER said, “Over the last two or three months, we’ve had so many big events and the demand is there for it, so there’s a natural progression towards [the SummerSlam expansion.] I’m here for more. It feels like a lot has happened, but we’re just getting started. When you look at the whole picture, it’s quite impressive right now. This is what everybody has worked so hard for many years. Everybody is here to enjoy it and be part of it and shoot for more. It’s a golden age of professional wrestling right now and the WWE itself and it’s great to be in the middle of that.”

On his match with Goldberg:

“I was very happy with how everything went [against Goldberg] and I feel like we exceeded expectations for the match. For me, it was important to not go out there and have the typical three or four minutes of action and that’s it. I wanted time to tell a story and take the audience on a ride and make them feel bad for him a little bit before it all ends. I think we succeeded with that. He can be very happy with the match and the connection that he had with the audience because that felt very special.”

On facing CM Punk at SummerSlam:

“I’m looking forward to getting in the ring with [Punk] on a big stage like SummerSlam in a prominent spot like that. That’s why I joined the company, I wanted to be in the ring with the top, top guys and him coming back was a big deal, he’s one of the most unique performers that the business has ever had. That’s what I’m here for. I’m all ready for it and I’m prepared and I’m excited. I’ve always operated better when I’ve had responsibility [placed] on me and that’s the case here. I embrace it and I enjoy it, and SummerSlam is the next big one. I did ‘Mania with Jey [Uso] but I feel like SummerSlam with Punk from an overall perspective is the one that I’m most excited for so far.”