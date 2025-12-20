GUNTHER Explains His Views On Wrestling vs. Sports Entertainment

Top WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on The Masked Man Show to discuss various topics, including whether it is his goal to have pro wrestling overtake sports entertainment.

GUNTHER said, “I wouldn’t say it’s like my main goal. It was a good line to put up, because I think John and I were very, very different as wrestler. And so I think it was a good headline for that. I wouldn’t say it’s my number one mission, because I feel like once you get in the ring with me or once I get time to get out there and do what I do, I feel like it kinda speaks for itself, that dynamic with most of my opponents. And I feel like that’s a good contrast with everybody. Because I don’t know, I’m not out here to — how should I say it. Like, it’s part of our business, like the more entertainment side, and it’s important for our business.”

On needing more entertainment-focused performers:

“I need those guys. Like I need guys like John, or Jey Uso. People with like a really deep connection to the audience and that goes with them. Because if they’re not around, there’s no party to ruin for me and then it would be less exciting. So I’m glad they’re around.”

On how he had concerns about his wrestling style fitting in WWE:

“Oh yes, I did and that’s why I didn’t sign with them for a bit before I actually went. It was definitely a fault. I never saw myself in WWE. I always thought I would, ‘Yeah, if things go well, I’ll work in Japan, and that’s my jam and that’s where I fit.’ That never happened really. And yeah, now we are here. So it shows it’s hard to predict. You should never like cancel anything out in your life when it comes to possibilities and stuff like that. And I never expected it to fit that well as it does, but here we are. And I think as long as I can be here and be a good contrast to everybody else and provide something different, I think that’s why it fits. And as long as I can do it, I think I’m gonna have a good position here.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

