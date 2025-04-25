GUNTHER Fined And Suspended Following RAW Attack

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has issued a major ruling following GUNTHER’s outburst on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Just 48 hours after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, GUNTHER attacked Michael Cole and choked out Pat McAfee in a fit of frustration. The shocking incident led Cole to voice his concerns directly to Pearce regarding the safety of the broadcast team.

On Friday, Pearce announced that GUNTHER has been disciplined for his actions, confirming that GUNTHER has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.

At this time, it is unclear when GUNTHER will be back on WWE television.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on GUNTHER’s status, fallout from WrestleMania 41, and everything happening across WWE.