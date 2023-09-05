GUNTHER Moves Into First Place As Longest Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion

After 35 years, we have a new record for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Monday Night Raw main event this week saw GUNTHER successfully defend his Intercontinental title against Chad Gable in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After a hard fought battle, “The Ring General” emerged victorious with a big power bomb and lariat for a pin fall victory over the Alpha Academy member.

With the win, GUNTHER now moves into first place in the record books for the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in history, passing the previous mark set by The Honky Tonk Man.