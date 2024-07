“The King General” will get things started on WWE Monday Night Raw this week.

PWInsider.com is reporting that tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin is scheduled to get started with an in-ring promo segment by 2024 WWE King of the Ring winner GUNTHER.

GUNTHER is scheduled to challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, OH. on August 3.