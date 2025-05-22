Hard-Hitting Feud Between Returning Star & WWE Veteran Pitched

A hard-hitting heavyweight feud could be brewing on WWE Raw, as a new report from PWInsider.com indicates that a Rusev vs. Sheamus program has been pitched internally for the red brand.

The report comes on the heels of Rusev’s return to WWE in April 2025, following his 2020 release and a high-profile run in AEW under the ring name Miro, where he held the TNT Championship. Rusev made his surprise comeback on the April 21 episode of Raw, attacking Alpha Academy and immediately signaling his in-ring intentions. He is currently scheduled to face Akira Tozawa on the May 26, 2025, episode of Raw.

Rusev is said to have signed a new two-year WWE contract, while his wife, CJ Perry (formerly Lana), has reportedly inked a WWE Legends deal.

On the other side, Sheamus — a multi-time world champion and cornerstone of the Raw roster — also recently returned to full-time action following an injury absence and is reportedly under a new five-year WWE deal. He has been active on Raw in recent weeks and remains one of the most respected veterans in the locker room.

A feud between Rusev and Sheamus would draw on real history, as the two previously clashed over the WWE United States Championship in 2014. Rusev defeated Sheamus for the title on November 3, 2014, during a match broadcast on the WWE Network — marking Rusev’s first championship in WWE.

They also shared time as part of the short-lived but memorable League of Nations faction in 2015–2016, alongside Alberto Del Rio and King Barrett. The group regularly antagonized top stars, including Roman Reigns, during that era.

If WWE moves forward with this program, fans could expect a physical, no-nonsense rivalry between two of the company’s toughest heavyweights. The blend of shared history, stiff in-ring styles, and their renewed presence on Raw makes the pairing a compelling non-title feud.

While the report notes that this is currently a pitched idea and not yet official, the pieces are in place for a potential Rusev vs. Sheamus showdown to anchor Raw’s summer programming.

