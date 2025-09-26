Hardys vs. Team 3D Tables Match Confirmed For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

One of the most iconic tag team rivalries in wrestling history is about to be reignited, as The Hardys will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against Team 3D in a Tables Match at Bound For Glory on Sunday, October 12.

The match was made official during a dramatic contract signing segment on this week’s TNA Impact, hosted by Director of Authority Santino Marella. During the segment, champions Matt and Jeff Hardy issued a challenge to their legendary rivals, offering to put their titles on the line to settle the debate over who is truly the greatest tag team of all time.

“We need you in this match,” Matt Hardy said. “So we are willing to put up the TNA World Tag Team titles so that you guys could be 25-time World Tag Team Champions and you become the GOATs.”

After consulting with the live crowd, Marella confirmed the stipulation, prompting a passionate response from Bully Ray. Reflecting on their decades-long rivalry, Bully referenced their legendary first-ever Tag Team Tables Match at the Royal Rumble 2000, a match The Hardys famously won.

“25 years ago in Madison Square Garden at the Royal Rumble 2000, the four of us made history in the first-ever Tag Team Tables match,” Bully said. “And you won… It bothered us. It’s always bothered us.”

Bully then laid down the challenge to make the Bound For Glory bout a Tables Match. “So in 2025, if we’re gonna do this, let’s do this the right way,” he declared. “The Hardys, Team 3D, Bound For Glory, for the TNA World Tag Team Championships, in a Tables Match!”

Bully also added one more stipulation to raise the stakes: if The Hardys win, Team 3D must shake their hands and acknowledge them as the better team. However, if Team 3D wins, the tag team titles will return to “Dudleyville.”

The crowd erupted with “We want tables!” chants as D-Von Dudley ripped up the contract, declaring that no paperwork was needed. The two teams then shook hands before a final intense staredown closed the segment.

This match marks the latest chapter in a storied rivalry spanning more than two decades and promises to be one of the most emotionally charged and hard-hitting encounters on the Bound For Glory card.