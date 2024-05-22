Hechicero Set For NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2024 Event

NJPW recently announced that Hechicero will be part of their NJPW x CMLL Fantasticamania 2024 show on Saturday, July 13 in San Jose, California.

Hechicero last competed in the United States last February on an episode of AEW Dynamite, when he teamed with Mascara Dorada and Volador Jr. in a losing effort against The Blackpool Combat Club (“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley).