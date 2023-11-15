Heritage Cup Championship Bout Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Noam Dar has his next challenger for the NXT Heritage Cup.

Even if he’s not thrilled about who it is.

As advertised, Alpha Academy appeared as the special guests on Noam Dar’s “Super Nova Sessions” on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the segment, Dar got emotional as he spoke about having an international tournament held just to try and find a worthy challenger for his Heritage Cup, and he still won.

Chad Gable ended up revealing himself as his next challenger for the NXT Heritage Cup, and the match was announced for next week’s episode of NXT on USA.