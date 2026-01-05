Hiroshi Tanahashi Pens Emotional Open Letter Following Retirement

Japanese pro wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi competed in his final match on Sunday, January 4, losing to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the Tokyo Dome. After the match, a celebration honoring his illustrious career took place.

Tanahashi, who currently serves as the president of NJPW, posted an open letter in Tokyo Sports. In the letter, he reflected on his in-ring career and recent retirement from wrestling. He recounted the “highs and lows” of NJPW’s business and expressed his commitment to focusing on his role as the company’s president moving forward.

Tanahashi wrote, “I was able to end my active career at the Tokyo Dome, packed to the rafters—a dream come true. I feel like if I don’t say this today, I’ll never get the chance again, so here goes: Man, I’m exhausted like never before in my life (laughs).

I passed the entrance test on my third try, becoming the pro wrestler I’d desperately wanted to be. …It was great to finally make it, but it really does come to an end. Even though I had the resolve to become a pro wrestler, I never really had the resolve to quit being one.

I myself only ever thought about my retirement vaguely… There was a time I wondered what I’d do after retiring, when my knees stopped working, my muscles wasted away, and I declined. The truth is, probably many wrestlers can’t picture their lives after retirement like this. But now I think that’s okay.

Fighting for the present moment, that fleeting instant, without worrying about the consequences before or after. “Why can these people push themselves so hard?” I think it was that image of wrestlers that drew me in back when I was in high school.

Since my debut in 1999, I’ve seen New Japan through its business highs and lows. Attendance numbers fluctuated, but the desire to “make sure everyone who came had a good time” never wavered. That’s because I experienced firsthand in high school how wrestling made my life a hundred times more enjoyable. I believe I’m here today because I never stopped believing that “there must be others out there who, like me, will discover wrestling and find their lives become more joyful.”

It was just a coincidence that Inoki-san’s “Hiroshi” and Tanahashi-san’s ‘Hiroshi’ shared the same character “至” (to reach the pinnacle), but it allowed me to live such a romantic life. Nice one, Dad!

If someone asked me now, “Are you glad you became a pro wrestler?” I’d answer immediately, loudly and proudly… “Yes! I’m glad!” I’d tell my high school self, ‘You became a proper wrestler and saw it through to the end.’ I can feel that way because so many of you supported me. For 26 years, I received tremendous support and about 5 years of boos (laughter). Thank you all so much.

I retired as a pro wrestler on January 4th, but these feelings will be passed on, grow stronger, spread further, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue on. From now on, I’ll work to create a future where every wrestler in New Japan Pro-Wrestling can give their absolute all and finish strong.

After retirement, I’ll pour all my energy into being president, but I also want to spend time with my family. Back in the 2000s, I was constantly traveling for promotions and events outside of matches. My kids were still young, and I put a lot of burden on my wife. We have very few photos from that time. I wish we’d taken more…

One day before a match, my wife told me, “Just don’t get hurt.” At the time, I half-heartedly replied, thinking “Some injuries are just part of the job.” But now, I feel the love in those words. I believe it’s my family’s support that got me this far.

There was a time I feared becoming someone other than a pro wrestler, but I’ve overcome that. New Japan Pro-Wrestling can still evolve. New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s evolution never stops!! Oh, and I’ll try not to bite my tongue when commenting (laughs). Finally! To all Tokyo Sports readers, I love you all!!

President & CEO, New Japan Pro-Wrestling”

Tanahashi’s career concludes after 26 years. He is an 8-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, with many other title reigns, as well as a winner of three G1 Climaxes and two New Japan Cups.