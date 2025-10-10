HOG With Glory Comes Pride Results – October 10, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House Of Glory) With Glory Comes Pride event at the NYC Arena in New York City:

– Zilla Fatu (c) def. Bear Bronson to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

– Indi Hartwell (c) def. Zayda Steel to retain her HOG Women’s Championship. After the match, Steel attacked Hartwell, which led to Allie Katch making her return to save Hartwell.

– Raheem Royal def. Idris Jackson.

– Leon Slater def. Amazing Red.

– Killer Kross def. Matt Cardona.

– TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) def. HOG Tag Team Champions The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) in a Title vs. Title Winners Take All Match to retain their TNA World Tag Team Championship and become the new HOG Tag Team Champions.

– Charles Mason (c) def. Man Like DeReiss in a No Disqualification Match to retain his HOG World Championship.