Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Dynasty Preview, WrestleMania Celebrity Involvement

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, presented by PWMania.com, returns with another stacked episode covering all the latest from across the wrestling world!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent kick things off with a full preview of AEW Dynasty, breaking down the card and sharing what they’re most excited to see — along with their 3-leg parlay picks for the big night.

The conversation then shifts to WrestleMania season, as the crew examines the growing use of celebrities in WWE, with a particular focus on Pat McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline.

To close out the show, the guys take a nostalgic trip back through WrestleMania 21–30, discussing standout moments, memorable matches, and the stars who defined that era.

Listen now below: