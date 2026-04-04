Sunday, April 5, 2026
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Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Chris Jericho’s AEW Return, WrestleMania Build, More

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho | AEW

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew is back with another loaded episode — presented by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent dive into a wide range of topics as WrestleMania season continues to heat up.

On the show, the crew discusses:

  • Chris Jericho’s return to AEW — was it the right move for everyone involved?
    A breakdown of the latest matches added to the WrestleMania card
    Which of the “Big 5” WrestleMania matches has had the strongest build so far

Plus, the guys take a deep dive into WrestleMania history (31–41), sharing their thoughts on:

  • The most surprising and disappointing matches
    The best overall shows
    The most memorable entrances
    And the top performers across that era

It’s a mix of current analysis and nostalgic reflection — perfect for fans gearing up for another WrestleMania weekend.

Listen now:

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