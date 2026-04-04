Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Chris Jericho’s AEW Return, WrestleMania Build, More

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew is back with another loaded episode — presented by PWMania.com!
This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent dive into a wide range of topics as WrestleMania season continues to heat up.
On the show, the crew discusses:
- Chris Jericho’s return to AEW — was it the right move for everyone involved?
A breakdown of the latest matches added to the WrestleMania card
Which of the “Big 5” WrestleMania matches has had the strongest build so far
Plus, the guys take a deep dive into WrestleMania history (31–41), sharing their thoughts on:
- The most surprising and disappointing matches
The best overall shows
The most memorable entrances
And the top performers across that era
It’s a mix of current analysis and nostalgic reflection — perfect for fans gearing up for another WrestleMania weekend.
Listen now: