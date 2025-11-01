Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SNME Preview, Wrestling’s Scariest Moments, More

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The crew is back with another fresh episode of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, presented by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent cover a jam-packed lineup of topics, including:

A full preview of Saturday Night’s Main Event – Who leaves as World Champion? Will we see any other title changes?

Early predictions and fantasy booking for the Women’s War Games match – which teams are shaping up, and who could surprise us?

A critical look at Hangman Adam Page’s AEW World Title reign – what’s missing, and how can AEW turn it around?

And just in time for spooky season: a fun dive into pro wrestling’s “scariest” moments – from creepy gimmicks to horror-worthy botches and storylines that made you shriek!

Listen now below:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more top-tier wrestling content and exclusive podcast coverage!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR