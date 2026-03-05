How AI Is Creating New Billion-Dollar Opportunities in the World of Sports Entertainment

Wrestling fans are used to plot twists and high-stakes moments, but there’s also a big shake-up waiting to happen in the business side of wrestling. AI has already changed how sports content is created, delivered, and monetized across major leagues, and wrestling could take notes from these innovations. From personalized video clips to smarter merchandising, AI offers new ways to engage fans and drive revenue.

Highlights

One of the clearest impacts of AI in sports technology is automated content creation. Companies like WSC Sports use machine learning and generative AI to analyze live games and quickly produce personalized highlights for fans. These systems can slice, tag, and deliver clips based on what viewers like; in the first half of 2025, WSC-powered partners created more than eight million AI clips, growing over 50% year-over-year.

Many sports fans now prefer quick, bite-sized content over long broadcasts, and personalized highlights are keeping them tuned in. The NBA, for example, has seen huge spikes in video views and app engagement thanks to AI-driven highlight stories. Wrestling promotions could use similar tools to deliver instant recaps of big matches and backstage moments, keeping audiences engaged when they aren’t watching live.

Efficiency

Vertical AI platforms built for sports are helping teams and leagues create new revenue streams. AI can design merchandise based on fan input, generate personalized fantasy sports insights, and analyze social media trends to target sponsors more effectively; these tools let organizations make more money without adding extra staff.

By tracking what fans respond to most, promotions can offer merchandise, digital experiences, or exclusive content tailored to different audience groups. These strategies could turn casual wrestling viewers into loyal superfans, driving up sponsorship and advertising revenue.

Performance tracking

Wearable tech combined with AI analytics gives teams insight into player health, fatigue, and injury risk. This is already saving millions in professional sports by extending careers and improving performance. The AI in sports market is projected to jump from $8.9 billion in 2024 to $27.6 billion by 2030.

Companies are already analyzing massive amounts of player data to predict outcomes, optimize strategy, and support broadcasters. Wrestling promotions could adapt similar tools to track performer health or even enhance storyline planning with data-driven insights. For example, AI could analyze social media and YouTube comments to see which wrestlers, match types, and stories are popular. And using video analytics, it could track which moments in a show (finishing moves, entrances, promos) get the strongest fan engagement.

Wrestling is starting to explore AI

While wrestling hasn’t yet fully embraced AI, WWE is experimenting with it in creative and production roles. As Sports Illustrated reported in October, The company hired a Senior Director of Creative Strategy focused on AI integration, suggesting that AI may play a role in planning storylines or enhancing production quality. More recently, fans have questioned whether WWE used AI for a Dominik Mysterio promo clip.

One fan wrote the case was an example of “why you don’t use AI” and said the organization won’t learn. Whether every fan wants AI or not, wrestling likely is learning: other sports and entertainment have embraced and benefitted from AI. It probably won’t be too long before wrestling catches up.