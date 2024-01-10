Huge 8-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s Homecoming Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took to his Twitter (X) account and announced that tonight’s Homecoming episode of Dynamite will see Anna Jay team up with Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale to battle AEW TBS CHampion Julia Hart, Skye Blue and The Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match in honor of the late great Brodie Lee.

Tonight’s Homecoming episode of Dynamite is set to take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.