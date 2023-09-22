Hulk Hogan Addresses Rumors Of The Rock Returning At WrestleMania 40

Could The Rock return at WrestleMania 40 next year?

If he does, Hulk Hogan thinks it would be a moment WWE fans would not forget for a long time.

“The Hulkster” spoke about this during a recent Sports Illustrated interview. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On The Rock being one of a kind: “The Rock, he’s one of a kind. He’s on another level. That was noticeable right away. But one part stood out to me–and I thought it was very clear. Rock still has wrestling in his blood.”

On how The Rock returning at WrestleMania 40 would be a moment no one would forget: “That would be a moment for everyone. Not everyone was around, not even a lot of today’s stars, for the first WrestleMania with Mr. T and Liberace. Or to see me and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III. But if Rock comes back, people will never forget it. For all the people to see him come back, and see greatness right in front of us, it would be amazing. If The Rock comes back at WrestleMania, it will be a moment people will never forget.”

On The Rock’s father, former wrestling star Rocky Johnson: “I’d known Rocky Johnson for a long time, even before I started to wrestle. He was someone I looked up to. And that day, I can still remember standing in the ring talking with Dwayne, and all we could hear was Rocky Johnson yelling, ‘Dwayne, listen to Hogan!’”

