Hulk Hogan Believes Goldberg Should Have Never Been Beat

Hulk Hogan has praised Goldberg, saying the two made a lot of history and money together in WCW.

Most notably, Goldberg defeated Hogan in the Georgia Dome in 1998 to capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg’s undefeated streak ended when he was attacked with a cattle prod by Scott Hall later that year, and he lost against Kevin Nash.

Before discussing Goldberg, Hogan lamented the demise of WCW and the parent company, Turner/AOL, saying they no longer wanted to promote wrestling.

“You could say, ‘Well, Goldberg should have never been beat. He was an attraction. From the movie industry to the entertainment industry, a lot of Jewish people were probably upset because this was the first time we ever had a 300-pound T-Rex killer. He was the second coming of Hulk Hogan as far as an attraction went.”

Hogan stated that he believes that while booking an attraction, you must follow a distinct set of rules.

Hogan added, “I think Goldberg should have still been undefeated. That might have been one of the things that would have kept the revenue stream coming in, but decisions were made, and different people were in control of the pie.”



(h/t to WreslingNews.co for the transcription)