Hulk Hogan Fuels Speculation About Him Having Another Match

Hulk Hogan endured a great deal of damage during his wrestling career, which saw him become a household name in WWE and later WCW.

He has had numerous surgeries as a result of decades of wrestling. Hogan has previously spoken about his back and hip problems. He’s also stated that his finisher, a leg drop he’s done thousands of times, is his biggest regret from his wrestling career.

Hogan’s most recent WWE TV appearance was at the WWE RAW 30th anniversary show. Hulk was seen using a walking stick in a recent arrest video of his son.

As seen below, Hogan shared a video of himself training with a previous tweet, “Setbacks are just setups for epic comebacks, brother! Get up, dust yourself off, and prepare to rise as a champion!”

“You’re all champions!! Remember, each knockdown is a new beginning. Never give up 💪,” he captioned the video.

Last year, Hogan claimed that there were discussions about Nick Hogan acting as a surrogate for him in a WrestleMania 39 match. A higher-up source in WWE later denied the story.

It should be noted that WWE has plans to commemorate Hulkamania’s 40th anniversary.