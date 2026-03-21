Identity Of Woman Andrade El Idolo Interacted With On AEW Collision Revealed

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Andrade El Idolo, a member of the Don Callis Family, faced Máscara Dorada in a singles match ahead of his upcoming bout with Bandido at AEW Revolution.

El Idolo won the match, but not before he had a playful interaction with a woman in the crowd. He kissed her hand, twirled her around, and posed for a selfie with her during the match.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the woman was Simone Williams, also known as Princess Aussie. She is a performer with Women of Wrestling and has competed for promotions such as Future of Women’s Wrestling.

Williams also appeared on the Australian version of The Traitors and held the WOW Championship from September to December 2023.

Recently, El Idolo has had flirty interactions with several women, including posing at ringside during Grand Slam Australia with Australian independent talent Aysha. He ultimately defeated Bandido at Revolution in a match that lasted nearly 21 minutes.

This week, he appeared on Dynamite, where Don Callis mentioned that he had struck a deal with MJF to take out Darby Allin.