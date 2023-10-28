Ilja Dragunov Comments On The Amount Of Charisma LA Knight Has

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov recently appeared on an episode of Haus of Wrestling, where he talked about a number of topics including how LA Knight has more charisma in his little finger than a lot of people in the business.

Dragunov said, “LA Knight has definitely had success for very obvious reasons. I mean, like, he probably has more charisma in his little finger than a lot of people in this business will ever have in their entire body. So, that’s an obvious fact for me. It was a weird moment because sharing the ring with him for the very first time in this stipulation, just having him as a referee in the match was kind of like, it was a weird experience. It was still like absolutely something I’d like to remember because again, the whole show on that day was historical.”

Dragunov also talked about the crowd’s reaction to Knight:

“But, just like, how he soaks the reactions of the people, the people don’t even have the choice to not react to him, they need to react to him. So they reacted to Dominic, they reacted to what I was doing, and they also automatically reacted to him so it was a very interesting aura of shifting energies.”

