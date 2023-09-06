Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee In Title Eliminator Set For Next Week’s NXT

Who will challenge Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy 2023?

We will find out in one weeks’ time.

On this week’s episode of NXT on USA, Ilja Dragunov defeated Oro Mensah in a hard-hitting bout. Afterwards, he was confronted by Wes Lee. The two argued over who deserves the next shot at NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes came to the ring and announced per Shawn Michaels that on next week’s NXT show, Dragunov and Lee will do battle in a title eliminator to determine who will move on to challenge Hayes for the NXT World Championship at NXT No Mercy 2023.