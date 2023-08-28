IMPACT Announces Will Ospreay For Bound For Glory 2023

Will Ospreay will be appearing for another top pro wrestling promotion’s biggest annual event this year.

After defeating Chris Jericho at the record-breaking AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event on Sunday, Will Ospreay has been announced for the annual IMPACT Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October.

On October 21, 2023, Ospreay returns to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time since 2016 to work the IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023 special event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Ill.

Check out the official announcement below.