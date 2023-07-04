IMPACT On AXS TV Gets Addition Of Big Tag Match For This Thursday Night

You can officially pencil in a big tag-team match for this week’s episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.

On Tuesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced via social media that Nick Aldis and Lio Rush will be joining forces to take on The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin on this week’s IMPACT On AXS TV show on Thursday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the July 6, 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour program.

IMPACT ON AXS TV (7/6/2023)

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush