IMPACT Summer Sizzler 2023 Spoilers For 7/6 & 7/13

Impact Wrestling returned to Atlanta’s Center Stage on Saturday for the final night of their Summer Sizzler tapings, which will air on AXS TV. The spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. These tapings appear to have been done out of order, as noted on Friday, but they should air on July 6 and July 13, which will be the Slammiversary go-home show. A few of Saturday’s matches appear to be repeated next week, on June 29.

* Trinity defeated Jai Vidal. After the match, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attacked Trinity but Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo made the save. Purrazzo and Trinity faced off to hype their Slammiversary match

* PCO defeated John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Impact President Scott D’Amore, who is working an angle where he’s not President until after Slammiversary, accompanied PCO out and was on guest commentary. After the match, D’Amore came in the ring and hit a Sky High on The Good Hands. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin ran in to hit D’Amore and PCO with a sneak attack, using a steel chair. They handcuffed D’Amore to the top rope and forced him to watch a chair beatdown on PCO. PCO was then chokeslammed through a table

* Lio Rush and Nick Aldis defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin) when Rush pinned Sabin after a Frog Splash.

* Zachary Wentz defeated Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey

* Mike Bailey defeated Kevin Knight

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo issued an Open Challenge that was answered by Jody Threat. Purrazzo retained, but out came Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans to attack her. Several Knockouts then hit the ring for a big brawl as the women’s locker room emptied out. Trinity later came out on fire, clearing the ring and then having a pull-apart brawl with Purrazzo

* Brian Myers and Moose defeated Sami Callihan and Rich Swann

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin won a Fatal 4 Way over Angels, Trey Miguel and Jonathan Gresham

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) and The Design (Deaner, Kon) defeated The Decay (Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus) and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush)

* Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly defeated Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans

* Tommy Dreamer defeated Champagne Singh in a Hardcore Match. This match may have been for the live crowd only. y7 Director of Authority Santino Marella came out early on to make this a Hardcore Match. Shera then attacked Dreamer but Bhupinder Gujjar ran out to fight with Shera, saving Dreamer. There was some confusion with the finish as Dreamer won with a DDT but Singh had his foot on the bottom rope. The referee still made the 3 count and Dreamer’s music started up, but Dreamer yelled for his music to be cut, then they continued the match with spots that included chairs and a kendo stick. Dreamer then pinned Singh and counted his own 3 count. Dreamer gave a post-match speech and thanked everyone for coming, and also praised the referee for all his hard work. That was the end of the show