Impact Wrestling 1000 Results – September 14, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents the 1000th episode from White Plains, Ny at the Westchester County Center. On the card is, Trey Miguel vs. Josh Alexander and Rhino and Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers and Moose. We will also see, Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace vs. Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo in a ten-woman tag team match and so much more! Continue below for the results.

In-ring promo to celebrate Impact Episode 1000:

Scott D’Amore is in the ring and welcomed everyone to Impact 1000. He introduced Gail Kim, who talked about how special the Knockouts division was and showed a video. The Beautiful People comes saying they liked the clips of themselves but thought everyone else was ugly. Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Trinity, Awesome Kong and Raisha Saeed, Tasha Steelz, and Mickie James all came out. This is to set up a 5 vs. 5 Team Beautiful People vs. Team Trinity match for next week.

Backstage:

Eric Young is talking to America’s Most Wanted when Santino and Shark Boy interrupt. Santino says he needs help and offers the Deputy DOA position to Shark Boy. “Shell yeah!”

Feast or Fired Battle Royal Participants – Heath, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Joe Hendry, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujar, Jai Vidal, and John E. Bravo:

Results: Yuya Uemura, Crazzy Steve, Chris Bey, and Moose won a Feast or Fired battle royal, all grabbing briefcases. The finish saw, Rhyno gore Maclin, allowing Moose to grab the final briefcase.

Rohit Raju and Champagne Singh in-ring promo:

Raju says how could celebrate 1000 without them! OUT COMES TEAM 3D!

Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Champagne Singh) vs. Team 3D (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley:

RESULTS: Team 3D defeats Desi Hit Squad via pinfall with a 3D! After the match, Ray drives him through the table.

Josh Alexander in-ring promo:

Alexander talks about how special it is to walk down to the ring. He’s been an Impact fan for 20 years and he’s proud to say it. Now, he’s here to get his gold back.

Out comes Alex Shelley. He talks about Josh chasing the next buck. Josh tells him to relax and thanks him for what he’s done for 21 years. He was happy to see Alex win the world title. They hype each other up! Josh talks about Shelley’s defenses but he has to remember that Shelley lost to Alexander at last year’s Emergence when the title was on the line. Alex says this isn’t Josh’s story and that Josh is just a side quest.

Alex Shelley wants the match so he can prove he’s better. Josh wants it too and challenges him to do it right now. OUT COMES THE RASCALS to ambush them. Josh hits them both with right hands and then comes face to face with Shelley. Rascalz attack Josh again as Shelley goes to the apron. Miguel kicks Josh across the face while Shelley watches and retreats.

Backstage:

Shark Boy confronts The Rascalz. He books Trey vs. Alexander for next week. Santino calls Shark Boy a natural and shakes his hand. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean comes up, King demands his Digital Media title rematch. Santino instead makes King vs. Eric Young official for next week.

Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Traci Brooks & Frankie Kazarian:

RESULTS: Traci Brooks & Frankie Kazarian defeats Alisha & Eddie Edwards via pinfall with a Fade to the Black from Traci to Alisha.

Hall Of Fame Announcement:

Frankie grabbed the mic and reveals a video package announcing Traci Brooks as another 2023 Impact Hall of Fame inductee. Traci cries and celebrates with their son in the ring.

Backstage:

Lio Rush cuts a promo about the main event.

Backstage:

Tommy Dreamer winning the Digital Media title at Victory Road. He calls it one of the greatest nights of his life. After all the gloom and doom he’s faced, he can’t thank fans enough. Dreamer says he’s going to defend the title everywhere and have fun moments.

X-Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Chris Sabin

RESULTS: AND NEW X-DIVISION CHAMPION CHRIS SABIN! Chris Sabin defeats Lio Rush via pinfall with the Cradle Shock. After the match, Alex Shelly comes down to the ring to celebrate with Chris Sabin.