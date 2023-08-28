IMPACT Wrestling Announces Overhaul Of PPV, TV Taping; Production Changes

Some big changes are coming to IMPACT Wrestling.

On Monday, PWInsider.com released a new report revealing some of the promotion’s plans going into 2024.

These include some “state of the art” improvements to their production facility, TV format, scheduling, and PPV locations.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

Production Upgrades:

IMPACT is planning “massive upgrades” to its production facility (Skyway Studios) in Nashville, where they’ll be aiming to bring state-of-the-art technology to their weekly show and PPV specials. The upgrades will require a substantial renovation and will lead to changes in their editing and production processes.

Timeline:

The process of upgrading and implementing the new technology is expected to take around a month to set up, followed by additional time for the staff to familiarize themselves with the new system. This indicates a brief hiatus from regular production.

Adjusted TV Taping Schedule:

Due to the aforementioned upgrades there will be adjustments to the IMPACT TV taping schedule for the remainder of the year. Conventional TV tapings will be replaced by tapings at live events, likely until early 2024.

Talent Utilization:

With the revised schedule, fewer talents will be utilized for the remainder of the year after the Bound for Glory event. Anthem, the parent company of IMPACT, will compensate day rate talent for extra days to offset the reduction in dates.

European Live Events:

IMPACT plans to tape for TV during its European live events in Coventry, Newcastle, and Glasgow. This move will provide several weeks’ worth of content and enhance the experience for live event attendees.

Special Tapings:

In November there will be an 80s-style throwback taping in Toronto and IMPACT will collaborate with AAA for a joint show in Mexico in the same month.

PPV Locations:

The December Final Resolution 2023 PPV will take place in Toronto and the 2024 Hard to Kill PPV will be held in Las Vegas for the first time at a venue directly on the Vegas Strip. This is different from IMPACT’s normal Vegas home at Sam’s Town Live, an off-strip casino.

Future Outlook:

The promotion is expected to return to using its complete roster in 2024 and anticipates a successful year following the completion of this process.