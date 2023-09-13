Impact Wrestling Announces Two-Night Special For 1000th Episode

IMPACT Wrestling announced that the 1000th episode celebration of their flagship show is set to take place over a two night period, the first night of which will take place this Thursday, September 14th and the second night, which will be the 1001st episode, will take place next Thursday, September 21st. IMPACT also announced that both shows will run longer than the normal two-hour episode on AXS TV.

You can check out the full announcement below, along with the scheduled matches and segments:

IMPACT 1000 CELEBRATION: NIGHT ONE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

* The return of Feast or Fired with Steve Maclin, PCO, Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura, Moose, Kushida, Laredo Kid, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve, Johnny Swinger, Heath, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, Bhupinder Gujjar, Action Bravo, John Skyler, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Bey and Jai Vidal

* Josh Alexander will address the crowd

* Lio Rush defends the Impact X-Division Title against Chris Sabin

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alicia Edwards

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for in-ring return against The Desi Hit Squad

* Appearances by Impact President Scott D’Amore, current and former Knockouts, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz, others

IMPACT 1000 CELEBRATION: NIGHT TWO – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

* The return of Ultimate X with Mike Bailey, Ace Austin, Samuray del Sol, Rich Swann, Alan Angels and Impact World Tag Team Champion Zachary Wentz

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Eric Young vs. Kenny King

* Josh Alexander vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

* Rhino and Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers and Moose

* Impact Hall of Famers Gail Kim and Awesome Kong come out of retirement to team with Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Jordynne Grace and a mystery partner vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and a mystery partner

* Appearances by Impact President Scott D’Amore, America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), The Design, Shark Boy, others

Celebrating 1,000 Episodes of Impact! Is A 2-Night Event Showcasing The Company’s Rich Pro Wrestling History

Hall of Famers Gail Kim, Awesome Kong and Team 3D, Plus America’s Most Wanted, Shark Boy and The Beautiful People Among Stars In 1,000th Episode Celebration

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its past, present and future with a special 2-night celebration during the 1,000th Episode of the flagship weekly TV show.

The episodes of Impact! on Thursday, September 14 and September 21 (8 p.m. EST on AXS TV) will share the action and excitement of the 1,000th episode, featuring stars from the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling past, present and future – and the episode this Thursday will run longer than the normal 2-hour time-slot.

The stars shined bright in White Plains, New York, where the shows were taped, featuring such legends as Team 3D (Bully Ray and Brother Devon), together for the first time in 7 years. Also appearing: The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky and Angelina Love), Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Shark Boy and America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris), among others.

The 2-night 1,000th Episode also will feature the current IMPACT mega-stars, including World Champion Alex Shelley, Knockouts World Champion Trinity, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer, among others.

Week One of the 1,000th Episode (airing September 14) features an X Division Title Match as Lio Rush puts the title on the line against, arguably, the greatest X Division champion of all-time, Chris Sabin. Also this week, Eddie and Alisha Edwards battle Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks. Plus, fans will hear from Josh Alexander.

The 2-show festivities feature some iconic moments, matches that truly are TNA/IMPACT Wrestling:

Feast or Fired Match

With silver briefcases positioned in all four corners of the ring, 20 competitors battle it out with championship matches available in three of the four briefcases. One briefcase has a FIRED slip, which clearly states the wrestler’s future with IMPACT Wrestling. Participants include Heath, Steve Maclin, Moose, PCO, KUSHIDA, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura, among others.

Ultimate X Match

The 6-person battle for bragging rights – and the X – featured Zachary Wentz, Rich Swann, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Alan Angels, Samuray del Sol and Ace Austin.

Knockouts, Knockouts, Knockouts

IMPACT Wrestling shines the spotlight on its renowned Knockouts Division, including the in-ring return of Awesome Kong and Gail Kim, among others.

For more information about the IMPACT 1,000th Episode and more, go to impactwrestling.com.