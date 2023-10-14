Impact Wrestling Considered Bringing Back Monty Brown In 2020

Former TNA/WWE star Monty Brown dropped off the radar after retiring from professional wrestling in 2007 after a memorable run in TNA Wrestling, with many fans believing that he hadn’t reached his wrestling potential and still had a lot of upside.

He’s best known for his finisher, The Pounce, in which he tackles people and quickly became a fan favorite. He also had some great promo skills. Brown joined WWE in 2006 and worked on the ECW brand before leaving in 2007 due to family issues.

Impact Wrestling star Moose revealed during a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles that there was talk of him facing Brown at the ‘TNA: There’s No Place Like Home’ show by Impact in 2020.

The event was supposed to take place during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, FL, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Sabin, Amazing Red, D’Lo Brown, Ken Anderson, Scott Steiner, Chris Harris, and Petey Williams had been announced, with Ultimate X and King of the Mountain matches planned.

“That’s a match I always wanted but… So there was talks. I forgot what show. Before COVID happened, we were supposed to be doing a WrestleMania show like how every company does a show during WrestleMania weekend. It was in Tampa and the talks was it was supposed to be me versus Monty Brown. But, COVID happened and shut the whole thing down so…”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)