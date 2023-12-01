Impact Wrestling Results – November 30, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation with another edition of “Throwback Throwdown from the Battle Arts Academy in Toronto, Ontario. On the card is, The Good Workers vs. The Sunday Morning Express, Cowboy Colt McCoy & Georgia Cobb vs. Rip Rayzer & Rusty Iron and Tim Burr vs. Boris Alexiev. Plus, DJ 2 Large is set to appear. Continue below for the complete results.

Kamikazi (“Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann)

RESULTS: Rapid Delivery Pete defeats Kamikazi via pinfall with a Splash!

Backstage:

An announcer welcomes out DJ 2 Large (Moose), who does some dancing and addresses his next challenger when the $369,000 Man interrupts and a challenge is laid out for later.

Backstage Promo:

David Penzer talks on behalf of Neptune (Shera). The Butcher (Rhino) and Scott D’Amore respond.

Footage:

We see Red Letter (Jody Threat) beating Lady Bird Johnstone (Jessicka) “last week.” Threat cuts a promo backstage when Rapid Delivery Pete interrupts.

Neptune (Shera) vs. Frank the Butcher (Rhino)

RESULTS: Frank The Butcher defeats Neptune via pinfall with a clothesline. After the match, D’Amore throws a broom at Penzer.

The Sunday Morning Express (Chris Sabin & Jack Price) vs. The Hard Workers (Deaner & Jake Something)

RESULTS: Sabin attempts to leap off the top, but he’s scared of heights. By the time he jumps, Deaner blocks with a boot. Chris Sabin steals the pin on Something.

Backstage:

Ace and Gia make fun of Dreamer for not smoking. Dreamer eventually finds Jody Threat when Brian Myers interrupts and wonders why Dreamer has his bag.

Rip Razor (Ace Austin) & Rusty Iron (Gia Miller) vs. Colt McCoy (Eddie Edwards) & Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace)

RESULTS: Colt McCoy & Georgia Cobb defeats Rip Razor & Rusty Iron via pinfall after spinning Rusty and slamming her.

Backstage:

We hear from the Masked Brother ahead of his title match.

Footage:

We see Jason Hotch from “last week” hitting Trey Miguel with Eat Defeat only for Rohit Raju to pin Hotch to win the three-way and become number one contender.

Television Title: DJ 2 Large (c) (Moose) vs. The Masked Brother (Frankie Kazarian)

RESULTS: AND NEW TELEVISION CHAMPION, FRANKIE KAZARIAN! The Masked Brother defeats Moose via pinfall. DJ was gaining momentum again when two henchmen run down, and he has to take them out at the same time. Masked Brother uses a weapon, and the ref counts to three.

Boris Alexiev (Santino Marella) vs. Tim Burr (Josh Alexander)

RESULTS: Tim Burr defeats Boris Alexiev via pinfall with a leap off the top rope. During the match, John E. Bravo attempts to get involved but Santino accidentally claws Bravo. Josh leaps off the top to take Santino down.

To end the show:

The locker room empties out to celebrate Burr’s victory!